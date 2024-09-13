Nepman, a prominent figure in the Malawian music scene, boldly claims to be the only artist who has collaborated with numerous well-known and rising stars in the country.

He expressed this assertion on his Facebook page, highlighting his unique vocal abilities that set him apart from the crowd.

Despite being featured in over 60 collaborative songs this year, Nepman has only received one award since his rise in 2006—the Best Secular Artist at the Nyasa Music Awards in 2018.

He candidly expressed, “I don’t make music for the sake of winning awards. I consider myself a true artist and I refuse to live a fake life,” highlighting his commitment to authenticity over chasing accolades.

In a significant turning point,2015 marked a year of major recognition for Nepman with his hit song “Na Lero,” which catapulted him to become the most-booked artist of that year.

This success opened doors for him, leading to an invitation from the late Lucius Banda to join the renowned Zembani Band, a position he continues to hold dear.

While he enjoys success through collaborations, Nepman’s solo projects often fall flat. He acknowledged that his popularity remains somewhat superficial compared to the success of his collaborative efforts, raising questions about the dynamics of the music industry.

In a powerful move, he recently released “Ng’ona za M’mabango,” a song that aims at the current President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration while referencing inflation.

This track echoes Lucius Banda’s tradition of using music to address governmental issues, showcasing Nepman’s knack for blending artistry with social commentary.

Reflecting on the industry, Nepman, who resides in Ndirande township, Blantyre, described the Malawi music scene as biased, insisting that this bias puts a damper on the development of local music.

Looking ahead, he has travelled to over five countries and is scheduled to perform in America next month, signalling his ambition to spread his wings.