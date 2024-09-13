Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) president Enock Chihana has painted a bleak picture of Malawi’s future, warning that the country is on the verge of collapse due to rampant corruption, impunity, and poor leadership.

In a scathing critique of the government at the opening AFORD convention in Lilongwe on Friday, Chihana declared that Malawi’s future is “in tatters and disarray” and that the current leadership is “confused and lost”

He singled out corruption as a major culprit, describing it as a “cancer that is killing the nation’s potential”. Chihana also lamented the disregard for the rule of law and the culture of impunity that has taken hold.

The AFORD leader further criticized the presidency, saying it has become an “institution of safe entitlement and not service”. He highlighted the struggles of ordinary Malawians, who are grappling with poverty, hunger, and inability to afford basic necessities like school fees.

Chihana also raised alarm over the country’s ballooning debt, which stands at over K15.1 trillion. He warned that this burden will be inherited by future government which he said will be comprised of AFORD, DPP, UTM, UDF and others, come September 17, 2025.