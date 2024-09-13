A cholera outbreak in Chitipa District has claimed one life and recorded nine new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22.

According to Masida Nyirongo, spokesperson for the Chitipa District Health Office, the new cases were reported today, with affected individuals seeking treatment at Kapenda Health Centre, Chitipa District Hospital, and Kameme Health Centre.

Nyirongo said the District Rapid Response Team has been deployed to assess the situation in the area, which borders Tanzania and Zambia, identified as the most affected by the outbreak.

Chitipa District has experienced cholera outbreaks before, with 96 cases and three deaths reported last year. The latest developments have raised concerns about the disease’s spread, prompting health authorities to urge residents to take precautions to prevent further infections.

The cause of the outbreak is still unknown, but health officials are working to contain the situation and prevent further loss of life.