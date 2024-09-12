A newly graduated student from the University of Malawi, Shira Goodwell, has announced her intentions to contest for a Parliamentary seat for the Mude constituency in Lilongwe next year.

The 24-year-old, who holds a Bachelor of Arts in Social and Economic History, said her passion comes as the government and non-governmental organizations have been advocating for the youths to participate in politics in the country.

Goodwell added that she believes that through this role, she will be able to promote education among girls in her area because many young girls are being forced into early marriages due to poverty.

She added that she will create a platform for soft loans for women to venture into small-scale businesses.

She further narrated that her dream is to establish construction works in her jurisdiction so that young people can have job opportunities and earn their living.

“I want to promote education among young people for them to fulfil their and help to contribute to the development of the country,” she said.

Goodwell also advised the youths to play a role in the country’s socio-economic development.

Malawi will hold tripartite general elections in 2025.