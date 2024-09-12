In a significant milestone, the Parliament of Malawi launched its cutting-edge e-Chamber on Thursday, 12 September 2024.

Installed with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the digital system aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of parliamentary proceedings.

The E-Chamber system boasts advanced features, including sound management, electronic document management, and e-voting.

Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani-Hara, announced that the equipment has undergone successful testing and is now ready for implementation.

“As you recall, after training yesterday, I reported that today we will start using the new e-Chamber system focusing on only two functionalities: microphones and electronic document management. The full usage of the functions on our systems will be done in our subsequent meetings,” she said.

Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Members of Parliament received comprehensive training on the system’s usage on Wednesday to ensure a seamless transition. The training focused on the functionalities of the cutting-edge digital system.

This digital transformation aligns with Parliament’s 2021-2026 Strategic Plan, prioritizing improved service delivery to the people of Malawi through technological advancements.