Government security personnel allegedly assaulted Mariko Mulotali, a councillor from the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Ruo ward of Nsanje district.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours as Mulotali was heard criticizing the leadership of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) during a visit by the country’s President, Lazarus Chakwera.

President Chakwera was in the district to launch the construction of new schools at Makhanga Primary and Makhanga Community Day Secondary School (CDSS). It was during this event that the altercation between the councillor and the security personnel unfolded.

Councilor Mulotali confirmed the assault, stating that the security team attacked him, but he refrained from providing further details about the incident. However, he emphasized that he was indeed harmed in the encounter.

Speaking on behalf of the MCP, party spokesperson Jessie Kabwira clarified that the altercation arose due to a misunderstanding, as the security personnel failed to recognize Mulotali as a local leader.

She stated that the matter has since been resolved, with both parties agreeing to move forward.

Kabwira added that there is now a positive working relationship between the MCP and Councilor Mulotali, ensuring continued collaboration on developmental projects initiated by President Chakwera in the district.