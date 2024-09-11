Malawi’s Vice President, Michael Usi, has highlighted the critical need for enhanced forest management and waste sustainability, as the forestry sector’s current contribution to GDP stands at a mere 0.1 per cent.

Usi said this during the launch of the Forest Plantation Fee Structure Report and Public-Private Engagement on Forest Plantations in Lilongwe.

“Our forests are a treasure to our economy, growth, and development. As a nation, there is a need for action to protect our forests,” he said.

He also highlighted that there is an urgent need for action to deal with the nation’s environmental challenges.

The Vice president further emphasized the need for government involvement and private-sector collaboration to change the situation.

On his part, Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Yusuf Mkungula indicated that despite the government efforts to adjust the pricing of forest products, these efforts have been met with political resistance.

In his remarks, the Executive Director for Mwapata Institute, William Chadza, said the forestry sector is facing various challenges ranging from lower budget allocation to managing plantations.

On the other hand, USAID Mission Director Pamela Fessenden highlighted the need to invest in forest management, saying investing in well-managed forest plantations is not just an economic strategy but a commitment to sustainable development.