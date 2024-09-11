The day started with the missing of their passports in a taxi and even though their travelling documents were recovered, Patrick Mabedi’s charges went missing, this time around, in the field of play, as they suffered yet another humiliating defeat at the hands of Burkina Faso in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Stade Du 26 Mars in Bamako, Mali.

Before the kickoff, under floodlights, a long national anthem from Malawi forced the match to delay for ten minutes, perhaps giving a clear picture of a long frustrating evening for the flag carriers.

As usual, the visitors had a promising start to the game, making some passes and closing down spaces to keep the scoreline at 0-0 but, two minutes of madness after the half-hour mark saw Mabedi’s charges conceding goals in a similar way they conceded against Burundi last week.

Two quick goals from Shakhtar Donetsk’s Lassina Traore and a lone strike from the spot from Hassane Bande spiced up a successful night for the Stallions, who showed their opponents the definition of facing a very experienced side.

Patrick Mabedi only made a single change to the side that lost 3-2 to Burundi last week Thursday at Bingu National Stadium by replacing Gomezgani Chirwa with Lawrence Chaziya.

In terms of play, the Flames were second-best throughout the match by only registering seven shots in the entire match while the Stallions had more than twelve shots at goal, with three of them giving them the much-needed victory.

Traore had a chance to make a breakthrough in the 11th minute when he smartly controlled the ball inside the penalty box but he fired wide.

Moments later, a communication breakdown between goalkeeper George Chikooka and Nickson Mwase almost resulted in a goal but Traore’s effort missed the goal post with an inch.

Malawi’s formation brought so much misery to themselves as they only featured attacking players who were failing to control the midfield, exposing the team when caught out of possession.

The Flames had a chance in the 31st minute through a well-taken freekick from Chawanangwa Kaonga, who was denied by goalkeeper Herve Korfi, and from the rebound, Chifundo Mphasi was late to arrive, allowing the hosts to clear the danger away from the box.

Soon after missing that chance, Mabedi’s charges conceded a goal. A cross from Saido Simpore after beating defender Dennin Chembezi caught Mwase napping, and Traore was just at the right time, tapping the ball into the net, beating Chikooka, who was defenceless, 1-0.

Before the hosts completed their celebrations, they were celebrating again. Lloyd Aaron lost possession to Cedrick Badolo, who released Traore to the offensive zone before getting the better of Chaziya and Chikooka, who had already left his line of duty.

The forward had an easy task of slotting the ball into an empty net, 2-0.

In the final minutes of the half, Chimwemwe Idana saw his shot well saved by Koffi and that was all for the half.

After the recess, Mabedi brought in Zeliat Nkhoma for Mphasi to try to improve his attacking prowess.

Nkhoma’s presence as a natural number 9 improved the Flames’s pace in attack, with the striker harassing the opposition defenders.

However, the Stallions had their first goal-scoring chance in the 50th minute through Bodole who forced Chikooka to make a good save.

But two minutes before the hour mark, the hosts increased their tally from the spot through Hassane Bande following a handball incident by Chaziya who stopped a goal-bound tap in using his hand, 3-0.

With 72 minutes played, Nkhoma saw his weaker shot easily saved by Koffi and at the other end, Mwase intercepted a very dangerous pass that almost found Traore unmarked to the far side of the penalty box.

Mabedi brought in Wisdom Mpinganjira and Robert Saizi for Yamikani Chester and Lanjesi Nkhoma.

Malawi had an opportunity to reduce the arrears in the 74th minute but Koffi made a brilliant save to deny the Flames from finding the back of the net.

Mabedi’s charges reduced the arrears in the 80th minute through Nkhoma, who capitalized on a defensive mistake from Edmond Tapsoda, who failed to communicate well with Koffi, allowing the striker to score his first goal in Flames jersey, 3-1.

But this goal ignited fire in Burkina Faso who pressed from all angles in search of more goals.

Mwase made a timely clearance to deny Traore from completing a hat-trick when he connected well from a cross from the right.

And in the additional minutes, Chembezi came to Malawi’s rescue with yet another massive clearance to maintain the scoreline at 3-1 and after 90 plus additional minutes of play, the Flames registered their second defeat in the qualifying round.

As it is, Mabedi’s charges are bottom of Group L with no points as Burkina Faso and Senegal have four points each while Burundi has three points.

Their next assignment is back-to-back matches against Senegal next month. For them to keep qualification hopes alive, they must beat the Lions of Teranga at all cost.