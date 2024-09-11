President Lazarus Chakwera has highlighted the transformative impact of the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) on the country’s development trajectory, particularly in the education sector.

He made the remarks after symbolically switching on the electricity supply under the MAREP phase 9 at Pende Primary School in Chikwawa district.

“I was interacting with the head teacher of this school and he has assured me that learners will perform better now that the community has electricity.

“Self-reliance and development can only be achievable if people are educated without people all plans can not materialize and the people contribute better if they are educated,” indicated Chakwera.

Senior Chief Kasisi said the project will benefit learners as well as the community as they can conduct economic activities.