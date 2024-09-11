The Ministry of Agriculture has announced that ADMARC markets will officially reopen this Friday, September 13th, 2024, with maize selling at a new price of K790 per kilogram, translating to K39,500 per 50kg bag.

In a statement, Dickxie Verson Kampani, Secretary for Agriculture said the reduced pricing strategy aims to provide affordable access to maize for Malawians, especially those facing economic challenges.

“The new price of K790 per kilogram represents a direct effort to reduce the financial strain on vulnerable communities and ensure that maize is available at a fair price,” reads part of the statement.

The ministry further states that to ensure availability, ADMARC will distribute an initial 10,000 metric tonnes of maize across its network, prioritizing hardest-hit areas in the southern region and later expanding to other regions.

Additionally, the government will provide in-kind food assistance to vulnerable communities identified by the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee report, with 45,000 MT of maize already released for humanitarian purposes.

The Ministry of Agriculture has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring food security for all Malawians, with regular assessments to monitor stock levels and ensure maize availability at ADMARC markets.