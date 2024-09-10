South African songstress Sho Madjozi, who shook the world with her hit “John Cena,” made waves in Malawi last night by dropping a Chichewa freestyle on the state broadcaster MBC Radio 2 during the “Made on Monday” program hosted by Joy Nathu.

Before diving into the freestyle, Madjozi engaged in a 30-minute interview with Joy Nathu, who posed a barrage of well-structured questions.

With vibrant energy, she held the audience’s attention as she shared her experiences and insights.

In an exciting revelation, Madjozi, whose real name is Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, let the cat out of the bag during the interview that her new song, titled “Kadigong’o,” will be released next week.

This title, rooted in Chichewa, refers to a dance style that is popular in Malawi, further showcasing her connection to the culture.

“I haven’t released any music in two years. I had a debate and wanted to prove something to Gemini Major. The reception of the song was so positive that we are releasing ‘Kadigong’o’ this month and another song next month,” she explained.

As the conversation unfolded, Madjozi emphasized her ability to communicate in every South African language, as well as in foreign languages such as Swahili and French.

She also praised the tranquil and wonderful qualities of the Malawian people, highlighting the warmth she felt during her visit.

Interestingly, her recent viral video on TikTok, where she sang along to a Chichewa song by Achina Ghatta and Gemini Major, led many to speculate about her nationality.

However, she cleared the air in the interview, stating that she is not Malawian, dispelling any misconceptions.

Transitioning from the interview to her artistic expression, listeners were then treated to a fiery freestyle that showcased her Chichewa elements.

Madjozi opened by asking for a classic legendary instrumental, and Joy Nathu quickly suggested the hip-hop beat by the legendary Daredevils from the “Kuusumana” track by Young Kay, now known as Hyphen, featuring Ace Dirty.

Building on the excitement from her freestyle, Madjozi also performed for the first time last weekend at the Lake of Stars in Nkhotakota, where she shared the stage with various local artists, including Zeze.