In a groundbreaking opportunity that could change the trajectory of their lives, Malawian students have been thrown a lifeline to pursue their dreams in data science and artificial intelligence, courtesy of the Airtel Africa Fellowship Program.

The Airtel Africa Fellowship Program seeks to offer full scholarships to deserving students from 14 African countries including Malawi, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) in Zanzibar.

This game-changing initiative is poised to unlock the potential of Malawi’s brightest minds, providing them with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to access world-class education and shape the continent’s technological landscape.

Starting with an outlay of US$500,000, the program will benefit 10 undergraduate students, including those from Malawi, for their entire course duration of 4 years. Each student will receive 100% of their college fees, amounting to US$12,000, as well as a stipend of US$500 to cover living expenses.

This initiative is expected to transform the lives of students, Malawian inclusive, who are passionate about data science and artificial intelligence, but lack the financial resources to pursue their dreams.

Commenting on the initiative, the Chairman of the Airtel Africa Foundation, Dr. Olusegun Ogunsanya, said, “This initiative aims to contribute towards creating a prosperous and sustainable continent. We look forward to creating even more opportunities not just in education, but also in financial and digital inclusion, and environmental protection.”

Malawian students who are interested in applying for the Airtel Africa Fellowship Program are advised to do so through the IITM Zanzibar website.