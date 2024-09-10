A growing chorus of discontent is echoing across Malawi as concerned citizens demand the immediate reversal of the government’s decision to extend the controversial passport printing and issuance deal with E-Technologies, citing concerns over transparency and accountability.

In a letter signed by Edwards Kambanje, Oliver Nakoma and Emerson Sam Navaya, addressed to President Lazarus Chakwera, the group voiced their shock and disappointment at the extension, citing concerns over transparency, exorbitant costs, and inefficiency in the current passport issuance process.

“It is disappointing to note that this extension was made without any meaningful consultation with the public or consideration of alternative solutions that could have better served the interests of Malawians. This decision raises serious questions about the motivations behind this extension and suggests that this leadership is more concerned with maintaining certain business relationships than with improving the quality of service delivery to its citizens,” reads part of the letter.

The group claims that the government’s decision disregards their previous concerns and demonstrates a pattern of selfish leadership that prioritizes personal interests over the needs of Malawian citizens.

They are demanding that the government reconsider the decision and engage in an open and transparent review of the passport issuance process, prioritizing the interests of the people over private deals.

The group has given the government a seven-day ultimatum to respond and address their concerns, threatening to use “unchartered routes” to make their voices heard if their demands are not met.