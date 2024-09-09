Member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay Central, Simon Vuwa Kaunda, has raised some concerns about the performance of the Malawi National Football team following last week’s 3-2 home defeat to Burundi in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The concerns were raised today in Parliament to the Minister of Youth and Sports.

Mvuwa asked the Minister to explain to the House why Gabadinho Mhango is not being included in the national football team because Mhango is one of the best strikers when it comes to scoring.

Kaunda wanted the Minister to explain to the House why Coach Patrick Mabedi is always leaving Mhango out of the Flames squad.

The MP asked the Minister if Mabedi was the only perfect coach for the Flames and if he was better than Mponda or Meke Mwase.

Kaunda also asked if scoring their own goals was due to financial challenges or a technical problem.

“I don’t think money is a problem; if in a game of football, you are scoring yourself, is it, not a money problem? So I don’t believe money is a problem I think there is a technical problem,” he added.

The team will face Burkina Faso in Mali on Tuesday in their second qualifying match.