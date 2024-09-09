London – Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service has donated a Volvo FL6 fire engine to the Blantyre City Council Fire Brigade in Malawi.

The vehicle, retired from service in the UK, is expected to significantly enhance firefighting capabilities in the Malawian city.

“The fire appliance, which has served Cumbria faithfully for many years, will now play a vital role in enhancing the firefighting capabilities of our colleagues in Malawi.

“We hope that this donation will significantly improve emergency response services in Malawi, helping to protect lives and property”, Owen McCarney, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service group manager, told one of the local news outlets in the UK.

This donation comes as Malawi faces challenges in its emergency services. Despite the urgent need for resources, the country has been criticized for wasting billions on non-priority projects. Neighboring countries like Zambia and Tanzania have repeatedly stepped in to assist Malawi during emergencies.

Additionally, concerns have been raised about corruption and mismanagement of funds within the Malawian government.