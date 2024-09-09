Self acclaimed social media influencer, Tamia Ja, whose real name is Hannah Jabesi, is facing a possible legal action after claiming on her Facebook page that Lawrence Henry from Salima took his own life upon discovering that his wife was taking antiretroviral drugs (ARVs), contrary to police report, which states that the man committed suicide after his wife refused a third round of sex.

Following Tamia Ja’s live video, the National AIDS Commission (NAC) commented with a stern warning, stating that revealing someone’s HIV status without their consent is illegal and a violation of their privacy.

The commission cited the HIV and AIDS Act of 2018, Section 11, Part (a), which prohibits disclosing someone’s HIV status without their consent.

The commission demanded that Ja remove the post by 2 pm on September 9, 2024, and issue a public apology for her actions. Failure to comply will result in legal proceedings against Ja without notice.

However, Tamia Ja has yet to delete the video and apologize. In a recent video, she advised her followers to disregard the warning, saying, “Don’t mind what’s in the comment, the issue here is to bring awareness.”

Ja’s actions have sparked a heated debate about the responsible use of social media platforms and the importance of protecting individuals’ privacy.”