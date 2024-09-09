Gospel sensation Steve Wazisomo Muliya makes a triumphant return with his latest single, “Nji”, a powerful anthem that emboldens listeners to stand firm and unwavering, even amid turmoil.

In an interview, “Mr Grace” said the uplifting track whose audio production is courtesy of renowned producer Bispa, while the video was skillfully directed by VJ Ken, is a testament to the unshakeable faith and resilience that defines Christianity, inspiring hope and strength in the face of adversity.

He said he draws inspiration from Psalms 18:2, which states, “The LORD [is] my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, [and] my high tower,” reminding listeners that Christ is their solid rock, providing unwavering support and strength.

But that’s not all; the “Ndizotheka” hitmaker has a slew of upcoming releases, including a video of “Confidence Yanga”, featuring urban Gospel artist Success, set to drop in October. Another exciting collaboration with Shammah Vocalz is also in the offing, with the audio already complete and the video production underway.

Fresh from his win as 2023 MBC’s Entertainers of the Year Male Gospel Artist of the Year, Muliya says is eager to retain his title and is counting on his fans’ support. He also has his sights set on the Maso Award, which he narrowly missed last year.

Muliya humbly requests continued support from his fans, saying, “All I ask is for people to support me as they have always done previously. With their support and God’s grace, I believe I will achieve great things.”

Meanwhile, “Nji” is available on all online platforms, both locally and internationally.