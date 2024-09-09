Kawale Police is keeping in custody a Mozambican national, Felix Matiyasi, 29, for being found in possession of a live pangolin, a specimen of endangered species, without a permit.

According to Kawale Police PRO Mabvuto Precious Phiri, police learnt about the suspect through well-wishers who tipped off Kawale detectives that the suspect was on his mission to sell the protected animal.

“Acting on the information, the detectives swiftly went flat on the ground and arrested the suspect and seized the live pangolin. The suspect is answering a charge of found in possession of listed species without a permit,” said Phiri.

Phiri also noted that the suspect is appearing before court today, September 9, 2024, while the specimen has been handed over to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks.

Matiyasi hails from John Village,Traditonal Authority Makanja, Chizolowondo district in Mozambique .