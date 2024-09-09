A Dubai-based Zimbabwean man, Jasper Anesu Munikwa, has been exposed for scamming 35 women out of approximately R5 million by falsely promising marriage.

According to Zimbabwe News platform, the scandal erupted when a former lover revealed Munikwa’s deceitful tactics, detailing how he tricked her into giving him thousands of dollars under the guise of love and marriage.

She recounted his elaborate lies, including plans for a lobola ceremony in Zimbabwe.

Upon arriving in Zimbabwe, she discovered the truth. After contacting Munikwa’s relatives, she learned they were unaware of any marriage plans or his supposed trip. Munikwa then claimed he had been in an accident, further deepening the deception.

Realizing she had been conned, the woman took to social media to expose Munikwa. Her actions led to the formation of a WhatsApp group where other victims shared their experiences, revealing that she was not alone in her plight.

As more women came forward, it became clear that Munikwa’s pattern of manipulation was widespread. Victims reported similar tactics, with promises of marriage and luxury gifts, including cars.

His fraudulent activities have now led to a growing online outcry, making him a trending topic as more victims unite to share their stories.