The Ministry of Education has issued a stern warning to all schools, particularly private institutions that have prematurely opened, to adhere to the harmonized Academic Calendar for the 2024/25 academic year.

According to Secretary for Education, Mangani Chilala Katundu, PhD, the first term of the 2024/25 academic year is scheduled to commence on September 16, 2024, and conclude on December 20, 2024.

The ministry is urging all schools, both public and private, to respect this calendar to avoid facing severe consequences, including license revocation.

“The Ministry of Education would like to remind all stakeholders that the Academic Calendar is harmonized, and all schools must abide by it,” Dr. Katundu emphasized. “We will not hesitate to take action against schools that fail to comply with this directive.”

The ministry’s move aims to maintain order and consistency in the education sector, ensuring that all students have a fair and equal learning environment. Schools are advised to heed the warning and adjust their schedules accordingly to avoid facing the consequences.