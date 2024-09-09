The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has thrown its weight behind the upcoming demonstrations organized by the Malawi Law Society, slated for this Thursday, September 12, 2024.

MLS has organized the protests to pressure the Malawi Government to expedite the enactment of the Judicial Reforms Bills, which it believes is crucial for restoring public trust in the Malawi judicial system.

In a statement, CCJP National Coordinator Boniface Chibwana expressed solidarity with the Malawi Law Society’s initiative, emphasizing the urgent need for judicial reform. Chibwana reiterated the CCJP’s long-standing call for accountability, transparency, and integrity within the judiciary.

The Commission has wooed the general public and civil society organizations to join the protest, saying, “The publication and enactment of the Judicial Reforms Bills is a critical step towards restoring the independence, accountability, and transparency of the judiciary in Malawi, ensuring that justice is served for all.”

CCJP has further expressed support for the February 25, 2024, Pastoral Letter by Catholic Bishops of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi, which highlighted the judiciary’s compromised integrity due to corruption and partisanship.

By supporting the demonstrations, the CCJP joins a growing chorus of voices demanding comprehensive judicial reform in Malawi.