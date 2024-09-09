Beit Cure Children’s Hospital has received K15 million from Sparc Systems for the support of 80 surgeries that the hospital is fundraising for.

The hospital is seeking K210 million to perform surgeries on 80 children with treatable disabilities.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Davie Simengwa, Director of Programs & Development at Beit-CURE Children’s Hospital, said their target this year is 2300 surgeries, and out of 2300, they have fundraised 2220, and the balance is 80 more surgeries.

“We are working towards the support of 80 more surgeries with various cooperates. With this donation of 15 million, it means we are remaining with 175 million Kwacha balance. So moving forward, we are still looking for support for various cooperates that are within the country,” said Simengwa.

According to Simengwa, the donation will go straight to support 80 surgeries, and it will help many children to get the surgeries for free.

In his remarks, Sparc Systems Limited Managing Director Wisely Phiri said they had made the contribution in response to the recent appeal by Belt Cure Children’s Hospital, and as Sparc Systems, they are honoured to assist Belt Cure in their mission of delivering life-changing medical services, especially to the children from hard to reach areas.

“We have seen what the funds have been able to do. So last year, they operated on 80 kids, and this year, they are also planning to operate on 80 kids. As Sparc, we thought it’s important that we should support the initiative so that people who will not have gotten these types of services should be able to get them. It’s our way of giving back to the community and also supporting the noble cause that Belt Cure is doing,” he said.