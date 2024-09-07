As one way of bolstering healthcare delivery and accessibility, the Malawi government has constructed a Health Centre in Chilinde, Lilongwe, that will be serving the local community and the surrounding areas.

The Health Centre will assist about 80,107 people from Chilinde, Area 23, Tambalale, Chiuzira, Chimutu, and other surrounding communities.

The Malawi government funded the construction of the Health Centre, and it has been completed, alongside other health centres such as Makina Health Centre in Zomba and Nancholi in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Research shows that 50% of Malawians live within 5 km of a health facility, and people living in rural Malawi face major challenges due to long distances between the community and the nearest health facility.

According to the University of Malawi Kamuzu College of Nursing, the nurse-patient ratios are 1 to 38 during the daytime and 1 to 77 at night, while the physician-patient ratio is 1 to 45,662 which is below the World Health Organization average ratio of 1 to 10,000.