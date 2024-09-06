The first group of the Flames has now left Blantyre for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where they will join with the rest of the members before proceeding to Bamako tomorrow.

Head Coach Patrick Mabedi has trusted the services of 20 players ahead of the crucial fixture against Burkina Faso this coming Tuesday.

Here is the travelling squad:

Goalkeepers

George Chikooka and Innocent Nyasulu

Defenders

Macdonald Lameck, Nickson Mwase, Stanley Sanudi, Lawrence Chaziya, Gomezgani Chirwa and Denis Chembezi

Midfielders

Llyod Aaron, Wisdom Mpinganjira, Chimwemwe Idana, Patrick Macheso, Lanjesi Nkhoma, Patrick Mwaungulu, John Banda, Yamikani Chester and Robert Saizi.

Strikers

Zeliat Nkhoma, Chawanangwa Kawonga and Chifundo Mphasi

Source: FAM