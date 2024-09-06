The family of Cassim Manda, a police officer, is seeking the intervention of the ombudsperson in his sudden transfer from Lilongwe to Fort Maguire, a border post with Mozambique.

The family claims that the transfer was made without following proper procedure and raises concerns about their son’s safety.

MacBester Manda, a family representative, said Cassim was on a 10-day holiday when he was surprised by a visit from Inspector Taula, the Lingadzi Police deputy operations officer, at 4 am on September 5. Taula informed Cassim that he had to leave Lilongwe urgently.

MacBester has told Malawi24 that Inspector Taula told Cassim he had heard the transfer message would follow while he was in transit. Cassim verified this with the driver, who confirmed he had been instructed to take him to Fort Maguire. Then he received a report that pressure had been mounted to pick him up without his knowledge.

“When he told us about this, and considering the circumstances, the family sent a representative with a lawyer to check on him. Then he was taken to a foreign embassy before approaching the ombudsperson,” said MacBester.

He said the family is not disputing Cassim’s transfer from Lilongwe but has appealed to the office of the inspector general through the ombudsperson to consider transferring their son to any police unit in Nkhotakota, his hometown.

The family believes Nkhotakota would be the safest place for Cassim, fearing that at Fort Maguire, he could be easily targeted by people who have politically implicated him.

The family has expressed deep regret over the police’s treatment of their son and believes the case will be handled independently by the ombudsperson.