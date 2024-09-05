Drivers and traders have expressed their gratitude for the newly established Dedza One Stop Border Post, citing improved efficiency and security as major benefits.

The border post has been designed to reduce congestion and improve the overall experience for users.

Chimwemwe Chiuzeni, a trader, praised the one stop border post for its improved setup, which includes a good searching bay and a fence that ensures tight security. “This is a significant upgrade from the previous border setup,” he said.

The trader highlighted the streamlined process, saying, “We have all the necessary offices here, including the examinations department, TIB section, and transit section. This makes the process simple and saves us a lot of time.”

Chalulu: Smuggling of exports remains a challenge.

Joseph Butao, a driver, added that previously, drivers had to search for officers to facilitate the process, but now they can find them easily at their designated sections. “We are no longer staying long at the border,” he said.

However, Wilmer Chalulu, Marketing Communications Manager at Malawi Revenue Authority, noted that smuggling of exports remains a challenge. “Measures have been put in place to curb smuggling and protect our foreign exchange, but some unscrupulous individuals still attempt to export raw produce like maize, beans, and nuts,” Chalulu said.

Despite this challenge, the Authority has seen a significant improvement in revenue collection since the border post’s establishment one and a half years ago. Last month, they collected over K16 billion, compared to K5 billion collected at the old facility in a month.

This notable increase demonstrates the positive impact of the One Stop Border Post on revenue collection. With its enhanced security features and efficient processing systems, it’s clear that this initiative is making a positive impact on those who use it.