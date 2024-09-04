The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has defended the recent appointments by their president Arthur Peter Mutharika, saying the party’s constitution, grants the President to appoint an unlimited number of advisors who report directly to the President.

In a statement released yesterday, DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhitho said the presidential advisors will not usurp the responsibilities of NGC directors, and the concerns raised by some people that the advisors will affect the work of NGC directors are unfounded and unwarranted.

According to Mukhitho, the advisors do not hold any operational responsibilities within the party structures.

“Let us unite our efforts and focus on steering the party back into government, with the ultimate goal of alleviating the suffering of Malawians caused by the current MCP administration. Together, we can work to strengthen our party and serve our constituents effectively,” he explained.

Mukhitho further noted that his office is in the process of formulating Terms and Reference for all party directorates including the advisors.

DPP President, Arthur Peter Mutharika appointed former Secretary General, Clement Mwale, as presidential advisor on political affairs, while the party’s former vice president for the South, George Thapatula Chaponda, was appointed as an advisor on policy development.

He has also appointed Chimwemwe Chipungu as advisor on organization, and Jean Mathanga as advisor on Elections.

Charles Mhango has been appointed as presidential advisor on legal affairs, Everton Chimulirenji is the advisor on the campaign and Dyton Mussa is the presidential advisor on youth.

The appointment of advisors has brought mixed reactions, as some people are describing the appointments as an appeasement move on the loyalists of APM.

Other people are saying the move may undermine the responsibilities of the National Governing Council (NGC) elected Directors.