In a landmark ruling, the High Court in Lilongwe has ordered social media influencer Joshua Chisa Mbele to pay a whopping K75 million in damages for defaming former Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) chairperson, Innocentia Ottober.

The court found Mbele guilty of making false and malicious publications against Ottober, causing harm to her reputation. The damages award includes K45 million for compensatory and aggravated damages and an additional K30 million for exemplary damages.

Assistant Registrar Brian Sambo delivered the verdict, giving Mbele a seven-day ultimatum to settle the payment. This ruling sets a precedent for social media users, highlighting the legal consequences of spreading false information online.

The court’s decision is seen as a victory for Ottober, who had sought legal redress for the harm caused by Mbele’s defamatory statements.

This ruling serves as a reminder of the legal consequences of spreading false information online and the importance of upholding the truth in public discourse.