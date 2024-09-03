The High Court sitting in Mzimba has sentenced a 39-year-old man, Chiukepo Mvula, to 25 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour for manslaughter.

Mvula, who was arrested on July 1, 2017 at the age of 32, was found guilty for brutally beating his wife to death.

Justice Justus Kishindo described the crime as “heinous and senseless” and emphasized the need to protect vulnerable members of society, particularly women, from domestic violence.

The judge noted that Mvula showed remorse throughout the trial, acknowledging the harm caused by his actions.

The state argued that Mvula’s actions were reckless and demonstrated a clear disregard for human life and asked the court to impose a 35-year sentence, citing the severity of the crime and the need to deter others from committing similar offenses.

The defense argued for a lenient sentence, citing Mvula’s cooperation with authorities.

The sentencing brings closure to the victim’s family and community, who have waited for seven years for justice to be served.

Mvula hails from Nesala Tembo village, Traditional Authority Mabulabo in Mzimba district. He had been in custody for seven years, awaiting trial and sentencing.