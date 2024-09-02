At a recent rally, the UTM National Campaign Director Makwenda Chunda, made a poignant address concerning the tragic death of Saulos Chilima, Malawi’s Vice President, and eight others.

The director expressed profound shock and sorrow over the loss, describing the incident as both unexpected and deeply painful.

“We were perplexed when we learned that the plane carrying Saulos Chilima went missing around 10:00 hours in the morning,” the Campaign Director recounted.

He described being present at Chikangawa Forest during the initial search efforts, which were unfortunately halted and set to resume the following day. “The search was abandoned for the day, and we were disheartened to find that the plane had been stripped of Chilima’s clothes, shoes, and socks,” he added, reflecting on the distressing circumstances surrounding the crash.

Makwenda Chunda emphasized his dissatisfaction with the interim report on the crash, stating unequivocally, “I want to announce today that we do not accept the interim report.”

He called for calm and promised to engage directly with the government and the President regarding the matter. “Everyone must remain quiet because I want to speak with the government and the president,” he urged.

In his emotional speech, Chunda paid tribute to Chilima, describing him as a friend, mentor, leader, and brother. He recalled Chilima’s pivotal role in supporting President Chakwera through legal battles, demonstrations, and ultimately helping to secure the current administration.

“Saulos Chilima was fearless,” he noted, acknowledging the Vice President’s significant contributions to the government’s success.

The National Campaign Director called on President Chakwera to establish a comprehensive commission of inquiry to investigate the crash. “Mr. President, I want to ask you to account for a commission of inquiry,” he implored.

He proposed that the committee should include lawyers, judges, politicians, and weather experts and emphasized the need for an independent investigation, preferably by a reputable company, although not the German company currently involved.

The speech, however, was cut short due to a technical fault, leaving the audience and observers eager for further developments on the matter. Makwenda Chunda’s call for transparency and accountability reflects the deep concerns within the party and the broader public regarding the tragic loss of Saulos Chilima.