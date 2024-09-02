United Transformation Movement (UTM) Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati opened her speech at the Masintha Ground rally with a stirring rendition of the song “Mzimu wa Gadama,” setting a reflective tone for the event.

Her address focused on honoring the late Vice President Saulos Chilima and critiquing the current state of Malawi’s governance.

Kaliati emphasized that the rally was a moment to remember Chilima, who she described as a visionary leader committed to improving the lives of Malawians. She lamented the persistent poverty in Malawi, noting that despite efforts, the country remains among the poorest in the world.

“In 1981, Malawi was among the 100 poorest countries, and in 2024, it is still at position 5 of the 100 poorest countries. What progress has been made?” she questioned, criticizing those who boast of improvements without substantial evidence.

She directed her critique towards the current government, alleging that it overspends on unnecessary projects while failing to complete essential roadworks.

Kaliati expressed frustration over the high expenditure and mismanagement, referring to reports from the World Bank and IMF that indicate severe economic issues and warnings about the devaluation of the Malawi kwacha by 2026 if the spending trends continue.

In a somber note, Kaliati questioned the circumstances surrounding Chilima’s tragic plane crash in Chikangawa Forest, highlighting the mystery and sorrow surrounding his death.

She also questioned the safety of smaller aircraft compared to larger ones, suggesting that the frequent crashes of smaller planes raise concerns.

Turning her focus to UTM’s agenda, Kaliati outlined the party’s commitment to addressing economic and agricultural issues rather than getting bogged down in what she termed “unnecessary city cases.” She also criticized the high levels of tribalism in the MCP government, which she claimed hinders Malawi’s development.

Kaliati’s address also included a warning to those disrupting UTM’s efforts, asserting that divine justice will prevail.

She urged the current government to step down, asserting that their performance has been inadequate. She expressed gratitude to the World Bank and IMF for highlighting Malawi’s economic challenges and criticized the government’s spending practices.

In concluding her speech, Kaliati acknowledged Dr. Dalitso Kabambe for his continued support of UTM and urged the party to remain focused on serving Malawians rather than engaging in symbolic gestures like “bicycle riding,” which she believes will not attract substantial investment or benefit the country.

Her speech was a call to action for UTM supporters to remain united and proactive in working towards the party’s goals, emphasizing the importance of addressing Malawi’s pressing issues and preparing for the upcoming elections.