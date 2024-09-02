In a surprise move, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has announced a list of new appointments to various positions within the party.

The appointments, which take immediate effect, have raised eyebrows as they include individuals who contested for positions during the party’s recent convention but lost.

According to a press release signed by the DPP’s National Publicity Secretary and Presidential Spokesperson, the party has appointed Clement Mwale as Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs, Hon George Chaponda as Presidential Advisor on Policy Development, Chimwemwe Chipungu as Presidential Advisor on Organisation, Jean Mathanga as Presidential Advisor on Election Management, Charles Mhango as Presidential Advisor on Legal Affairs, Dayton Mussa as Presidential Advisor on Youth, Aaron Sangala as Presidential Advisor on Operations, and Everton Chimulirenji as Presidential Advisor on Campaign.

What is striking about these appointments is that all the individuals appointed had contested for various positions during the DPP’s convention held in Blantyre on August 18-19 but lost to their fellow contenders through a secret ballot.

Despite their defeat, the party has seen fit to give them a second chance, appointing them to various positions within the party.

The party has congratulated the appointees on their new roles, saying they are well-deserved.

However, some have questioned the criteria used to select the appointees, arguing that it undermines the democratic process within the party.

The appointments have sparked mixed reactions within the party, with some members expressing surprise and disappointment that those who lost during the convention have been given positions.

Others have welcomed the move, saying it is a demonstration of the party’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

As the party gears up for the upcoming elections, the appointments are seen as a strategic move to strengthen the party’s machinery.

However, it remains to be seen how the appointees will work together with those who won during the convention to achieve the party’s goals.

The press release has also advised the appointees to support the party with diligence and avoid gossiping or backbiting, a clear indication that the party is aware of the potential for infighting and divisions within the party.

The DPP’s new appointments have raised questions about the party’s commitment to democracy and inclusivity.

While the appointees have been given a second chance, it remains to be seen how they will navigate their new roles and work together with their fellow party members to achieve the party’s goals.