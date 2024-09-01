It never rains but pours for the once mighty man at the helm of the Malawi Congress Party —Eisenhower Nduwa Mkaka’s political career has suffered another major blow following his exclusion from the National Executive Committee.

Once a very powerful Chief Executive Officer of the ruling Malawi Congress Party, his downfall stems from his recent defeat at the recently held elective convention where he failed to secure his position as party Secretary General—he was mercilessly dispossessed by party’s former director of youth, Richard Chimwendo Banda, probably ending his powerful and arrogant reign at the MCP.

His leadership at the party was married by a lot of irregularities, making him fall out of favour with many members.

Towards the recently held elective convention, Mkaka was at the forefront of formulating draconian laws aimed at barring other candidates from competing in various positions at the elective indaba.

It only took the intervention of the court to stop the party’s steering committee from implementing such laws, saying the committee lacked a legal basis for their action.

On Sunday, the party held a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe, where the convention steering committee announced the names of various officials who have been appointed to various positions in the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The party tasked regional chairmen to propose names of members to be included in the NEC on positions which were not voted for at the convention.

However, though some new faces in the party have been given positions in the party, Mkaka, a long-time member of the party, has failed to even make it to the position of an ordinary member.

Some big casualties in the elective conference, such as Ken Zikhale Ng’oma and Vitumbiko Mumba, have been appointed as ordinary members, and newcomers, Ken Msonda and political nomad Uladi ‘Chenjigolo’ Mussa have been appointed second deputy Publicity Secretary and second deputy campaign director respectively.

The story of Mkaka is a big lesson to all politicians in the country that arrogance cannot pay one handsomely, calling for respect from any party member, even at the grassroots level.