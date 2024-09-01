Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM) on Friday took sexual reproductive health services to Dzaleka Refugee Camp to help prevent unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases around the camp.

Speaking in an interview during the Dafi bonanza, Yusuf Kaisi of the Dowa Youth Action Movement under FPAM said Sexual Reproductive Health services were vital to help fight Sexually Transmitted Infections.

He said: ” We believe that where many people gather, chances of sexual activities cannot be ruled out,t and hence we decided to take our services closer to the people so that they remain protected .”

Kaisi said the youths in the camp needed to be reached with sexual reproductive health services to protect them from contracting STIs and unplanned pregnancies.

During the event, the organisation conducted blood tests, distributed condoms and also offered some counselling services.

One of the youths at the camp, Terezah Iriho, said the services have come at the right time saying they would help prevent further spread of STIs and unplanned pregnancies.

She then appealed to the organisation to have its footprint in hard-to-reach areas where he said such services were also needed the most.

Pic: FPAM official offering some youth-friendly services at the camp