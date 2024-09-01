…Blue Eagles cash in…

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets’ wretched season hit a new low on Sunday afternoon when they failed to defend their FDH Bank Cup title after losing 3-2 on penalties to Chipiku Premier League side, Blue Eagles at Bingu National Stadium.

This was the fourth cup final meeting between the two teams, with Eagles winning the previous three finals, the recent one being the 2018 Airtel Top 8 Cup which they won 1-0 at the same venue.

Before the match, Eagles’s Eliya Kananji vowed to continue with his good record over the Malawi champions and true to his words, he haunted them again after he beat them 2-1 when he was in charge of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in the 2016 season to guide them to a Carlsberg Cup success.

Even though Bullets dominated, their opponent’s game plan was to finish them either through counterattacks or penalties which they eventually succeeded by winning the prestigious trophy through the shootout.

The supporters at Bingu National Stadium marvelled at the great display of football from both sides, who delivered a crackling start in an end-to-end clash.

What happened

An early opportunity to open the scoring came from Bullets when Babatunde Adepoju made an excellent run to his left side before sending a very dangerous ball into the box, which was bound for Ephraim Kondowe, but goalkeeper Brighton Munthali was quick to react with an important interception.

Kalisto Pasuwa’s men kept on pressing from all angles, but their final passes into the final third went straight to Munthali, who was steady and ready for everything thrown at him.

The hosts had their game plan: to catch Bullets on the counter, and this seemed to have worked in the 18th minute when Maxwell Gustavo released Micium Mhone to his right.

The winger sprinted into the attacking zone before finding Schumacher Kuwali, who did everything right by trying his luck on the edge of the penalty box only to be denied by the post, and there was no blue and white shirt to pounce on Bullets from the rebound.

It was a blockbuster match, with Bullets dominating possession while Eagles defended with everything to frustrate the defending champions.

With 35 minutes played, Kuwali tested Richard Chimbamba with a weaker shot, which was well-handled by the shot-stopper and at the other side of the field, Precious Sambani’s brilliant cross almost resulted in a goal, but Kondowe was late to arrive on the scene, allowing Kananji’s side to regroup.

There was a final chance in the half when Stanley Billiat and Lloyd Aaron exchanged passes to release Kondowe, who shot straight at Munthali, who was unfazed in his penalty box, and that was all for the half.

After the recess, it was now the Bullets’ turn to play against the wind, which they failed to take advantage of in the first half. From the onset, it was clear that Kananji’s game plan to frustrate Bullets was working as the majority of the players were now wasting more time calling for medical attention than playing the game.

The final half was completely different from the opening half. In the 50th minute, Babatunde made a brilliant turn inside the penalty box but his weaker shot was once again well-handled by Munthali.

Pasuwa had to introduce Chikumbutso Salima for Ronald Chitiyo to try to keep possession and unlock the hosts’ stubborn back-four.

Salima’s first involvement saw him getting the better of Gustavo, who had no choice but to take him down for a freekick, which was easily dealt with by Ganizani James.

As the clock was fast-ticking against Bullets, the pressure was now crippling on the players who were desperate for a goal to avoid taking the game to penalties and this was witnessed in the 60th minute when Babatunde did a very good job but instead of passing the ball to Kondowe who was well-placed to score, he decided to take matters into his hands by sending his shot wide off Munthali’s goal post.

At the other end, Lanken Mwale made an excellent run past Sambani before crossing the ball into the box, which almost caused havoc, but Kuwali failed to connect from close range.

Bullets tried their level best to move into the final third with the same aggression but the wind was blowing to their disadvantage and allowed the hosts to defend without difficulties.

Pasuwa brought in Maxwell Phodo for Kondowe in the 72nd minute while Maxwell Mbewe came in for Kuwali in the 76th minute.

Two back-to-back set pieces for Bullets failed to produce something tangible as James, Robert, Andrew Juvinala, and Gustavo protected their goalkeeper with excellent defending.

In the 82nd minute, there was a commotion inside Eagles’ penalty box when James failed to defend a long ball from Aaron resulting in a foul on Salima but referee David Chinoko paid no attention to his penalty appeal.

It was now Bullets pressing against time while the hots, from the look of how they were falling so easily, were planning to take the game to penalties.

There was a chance for Bullets in the 88th minute when Aaron played Babatunde through, but the forward was denied by Munthali’s excellent save.

The shot-stopper was substituted for Joshua Waka while Clyde Senaji came in for Billiat. A clear indication that penalties were to decide the winner.

Five additional minutes elapsed and penalties had to come in to separate the two teams.

Bullets’s Precious Phiri, Senaji and Babatunde failed to score from the spot while Gomezgani Chirwa and Nickson Nyasulu scored their penalties to lose 3-2. Eagles scored their penalties through Juvinala, James and Mwale while Mhone and Robert failed to convert from the 12-yards out.

Despite the setback, Bullets remain the most successful side in the competition, with two titles from the 2022 and 2023 seasons.