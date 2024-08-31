Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspirant Rhoda Gadama Misomali has vowed to transform the Mulanje Central constituency into a hub of excellence, tackling food insecurity, promoting education, and empowering the youth.

Addressing a packed rally at Chisitu Primary School Ground on Friday, Gadama Misomali unveiled her comprehensive development plan, focusing on irrigation farming, vocational training, and access to education for all.

The rally featured a thought-provoking debate on vocational education and electrifying performances by local artists, who endorsed Gadama Misomali and DPP presidential candidate Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

With her campaign pillars centred on skills development, education, financial independence, food security, and infrastructure development, Gadama Misomali is poised to bring transformative change to Mulanje Central.

She stated, “I will introduce irrigation farming along Thanguzi, Namajirinji, Migombe and Ngaliya rivers, among others, to ensure food security in the area. Education is always at my heart. I will make sure every child goes to school, regardless of financial challenges.”

As Malawi gears up for next year’s tripartite elections, Gadama Misomali’s vision for a prosperous Mulanje Central has resonated with constituents, who are eager for development and progress.