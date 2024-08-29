Today, Thursday, August 29, three individuals have been confirmed dead, and several others have been injured in a tragic road accident that occurred this morning on the Bwanali stretch of the Kasungu-Lilongwe M1 road in Kasungu District.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident involved a Toyota Sienta vehicle, which collided with another car while overtaking. The collision caused the driver of the Toyota Sienta to lose control, resulting in the vehicle’s overturning.

Kasungu Police spokesperson Joseph Kachikho has confirmed the incident, stating that the police have already responded to the scene. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident and are working to assist the injured.

The accident highlights the ongoing concerns about road safety in the region. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.