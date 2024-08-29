Matthews Mtumbuka, a prominent figure in the United Transformation Movement (UTM), has revealed that he is still considering contesting for the party’s presidency at the forthcoming convention.

A poster has been circulating on social media showcasing Mtumbuka’s manifesto, suggesting that he may be a contender for the presidency at the UTM convention on November 17, 2024. However, Mtumbuka has clarified that he has not yet decided on whether to run or not.

In an interview with this publication, Mtumbuka disclosed that he has been approached by several individuals urging him to contest, but he is still considering to make a hasty decision.

He cited the recent passing of the party’s founder, Saulos Chilima, who tragically died in a plane crash on June 10th, as the reason for his delay in making a decisive decision.

“I am still mourning the loss of our party’s founder” Mtumbuka explained.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports suggest that other party members, including Dalitso Kabambe, Michael Usi, Peter Nkhalamba, and UTM Secretary Patricia Kaliati, have expressed interest in contesting for the top position.

The UTM convention is expected to be a highly contested event, with several candidates vying for the leadership position. Mtumbuka’s decision will be closely watched, as he is considered a strong contender for the presidency.

The party is still reeling from the loss of its founder, and the convention will be a crucial moment in determining the future direction of the UTM.