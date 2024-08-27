John L. Sullivan, known as “The Boston Strong Boy,” is one of the most iconic figures in the history of boxing. Visit now the betting sites in Kenya – 1xbet.co.ke also allows you to wager on other boxing legends too.

Born on October 15, 1858, in Roxbury, Massachusetts, Sullivan rose to prominence in the late 19th century as the last bare-knuckle boxing heavyweight champion. He was also the 1st gloved heavyweight champion, bridging 2 eras of the sport.

Sullivan’s career began in the 1870s, and he quickly gained a reputation for 3 things:

his incredible strength;

his powerful punches;

and his confident demeanor.

His fighting style was aggressive and straightforward, often overwhelming opponents with his sheer force. He was also known for his ability to take and deliver punishment, a crucial trait in the brutal world of bare-knuckle boxing.

Some legendary moments

One of Sullivan's most famous fights was against Paddy Ryan in 1882, where he won the American heavyweight title in a bare-knuckle bout that lasted 9 rounds.

This victory cemented his status as the leading fighter of his time. Sullivan's most notable bare-knuckle contest, however, was his match against Jake Kilrain in 1889. The bout, held in Richburg, Mississippi, lasted an astonishing 75 rounds and ended with Kilrain's corner throwing in the towel. This marked the last significant bare-knuckle championship fight in boxing history.

A new era of the sport

In 1892, Sullivan fought "Gentleman" Jim Corbett in what was the 1st heavyweight championship under the Marquess of Queensberry rules. They mandated the use of gloves. Sullivan lost to Corbett in the 21st round.

Outside the ring, Sullivan was known for his brash personality, love of the spotlight, and indulgent lifestyle. His charisma and bravado made him a popular figure. His success helped elevate boxing's status as a legitimate sport during a time when it was often viewed with skepticism and disdain.

Sullivan paved the way for future generations of boxers and left a legacy as one of the sport’s first true superstars. John L. Sullivan died on February 2, 1918, but his moniker, “The Boston Strong Boy,” continues to be synonymous with the toughness and tenacity that define the sport of boxing.

