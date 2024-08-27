The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) has granted inmates access to make calls, as well as to send and receive money through a partnership with the Commissary System.

This was reported by the Harare online media outlet on Monday. The establishment of a new facility is intended to facilitate this inmate rehabilitation program and ultimately improve inmates’ ability to stay connected with their families.

There are differing views on the merits of the decision. Some contend it will enhance inmate well-being and family ties, while others have raised reservations about its possible ramifications.

Online commenters have expressed apprehension that the facility could enable criminal activities within the inmate population, hinting at the possibility of new opportunities for gang-related operations.

Furthermore, The new system has drawn criticism due to uncertainties around how inmates will secure funds to sustain their families, prompting concerns about potential mishandling of the program.