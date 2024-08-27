In a chilling turn of events, a 22-year-old fisherman, Mofolo Yohane, has been arrested in the Lake Malawi district of Mangochi for a horrifying attack on a 13-year-old boy, Bashir Haji, that has left the community reeling.

Yohane allegedly hacked the boy’s head with a panga knife in a gruesome attempt to kill him for rituals.

According to the Malawi Police in Mangochi, the incident occurred on the afternoon of August 22, 2024, when Bashir and three young friends were herding goats in a bush near Chiponda village.

The boys were ambushed by Yohane, who emerged suddenly, wielding a panga knife. In a desperate bid to protect his younger friends, Bashir stayed behind, but was captured by the assailant.

“Yohane viciously attacked the boy, hacking him multiple times in the head,” said Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, the police spokesperson. “He then dragged the unconscious child a few meters away, covered him with leaves, and fled the scene, intending to return later.”

Bashir’s friends, terrified and screaming for help, alerted the villagers who rushed to the scene. They found Bashir lying in a pool of blood, barely clinging to life. He was immediately taken to Namakasu Health Center and later transferred to Mangochi District Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The manhunt for Yohane ended on August 26th when he was found hiding in Ngapani within the district.

Under interrogation, Yohane revealed a disturbing motive that he “had been instructed to bring the eyelashes and bathing water of a dead person to herbalist in order to boost his business”. Failing to find a dead body, he decided to murder the innocent boy,” Inspector Daudi disclosed.

Yohane has been charged with attempted murder.