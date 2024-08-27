In a gesture of diplomatic reciprocity, the University of Malawi will confer an honorary degree on Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, just two weeks after his country’s University honoured Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera with similar recognition.

An internal memo seen by this publication indicates that the University of Malawi will tomorrow award an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in International Affairs and Diplomacy (Honoris Causa) to the Mozambican President Nyusi.

The award ceremony is expected to be presided over by Malawi President Chakwera, who is also the Chancellor of the University of Malawi.

This move comes after the University of Mozambique awarded President Chakwera a similar honorary degree just last week, highlighting the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The reciprocal recognition is seen as a testament to the growing cooperation and friendship between Malawi and Mozambique.