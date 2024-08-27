Five people have died in Kasungu district following a minibus accident near Lusa along the Santhe-Chinkhoma road.

Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer Joseph Kachikho confirmed the accident.

According to Kachikho, the accident happened after a rear tyre of the vehicle, a Toyota Hiace Minibus, which was heading towards Kasungu from Lilongwe, burst.

Kachikho also disclosed that the Minibus which was involved in the accident belongs to the same person who own the minibus which went up in flames last week, killing 25 people on board and a cyclist.

Kachikho further noted that other people who were on the bus had been rushed to the hospital.