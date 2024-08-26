The Ministry of Health says the two suspected pox cases admitted at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre have tested negative for Mpox.

This is according to a statement released yesterday by Secretary for Health Dr Samson Mndolo.

In a statement, Mndolo said the two suspected pox cases who were admitted to an isolation ward at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH)have both tested negative for Mpox.

Mndolo said the laboratory confirmation was done by the Malawi Liverpool Wellcome Trust Laboratory working in partnership with the Public Health Institute of Malawi in the Ministry of Health.

He continued to say that Zomba district also reported a suspected case, and the case has also been confirmed negative.

“However, the Ministry of Health continues to remind the public that Malawi is at great risk of Mpox disease as it is a global threat. The Ministry is working closely with the World Health Organization, the Africa CDC and all partners to prevent the disease in the country,” said Mndolo.

He then advised the public to continue observing prevention measures, including avoiding physical contact with someone who has the disease or contaminated materials, regular hand washing with soap and reporting early to the nearest health facility if one experiences early symptoms of any disease, including Mpox (flu, fever, chills and body aches).

Mpox disease is a viral infection caused by the mpox virus. The disease is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Mpox presents with fever, an extensive characteristic rash and usually swollen lymph nodes.

Various animal species have been identified as susceptible to the Mpox virus. Eating inadequately cooked meat and other animal products of infected animals, contact with exposed persons and travel to affected areas are possible risk factors for acquiring the infection.