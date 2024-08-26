Taxi drivers in Balaka have agreed to quell their strike action effective immediately.

The decision comes after a meeting with district council officials, who agreed to reschedule for another meeting within the week to address the operators’ grievances.

The strike, which began on Monday morning caused widespread disruptions to the transportation services in the district, leaving commuters travelling on the Chingeni road stretch stranded. However, after hours of intense negotiations, the taxi drivers’ union and the council reached a compromise.

Gomiwa: the meeting was fruitful.

The strike resolution has brought relief to commuters and business owners in the district, who had been severely affected by the disruption in transportation services.

Taxi drivers union leader Chikumbutso Sparks Gomiwa, says the union is impressed with the outcomes of the meeting.

“We had a fruitful meeting with the council officials and they have given us a nod to continue plying our trade from our current space until we meet again for a multi-stakeholder meeting,” said Gomiwa.

Director of Planning and Development for Balaka District Council, Chris Nawata, says he recognizes the importance of taxi operators in the transportation system of the district, hence expressing commitment to supporting them.

“The council is open for dialogue with all the stakeholders to ensure that our depot is fully operational. This move will surely improve issues of safety and orderliness in the district as per our mandate,” said Nawata.

He further disclosed that the resolution made by the council to allow for the resumption of the bus depot shall remain in force.

Last week, Balaka District Commissioner Tamanya Harawa issued a statement ordering all passenger service operators to resume operating from their designated spaces within Balaka bus depot, stating that anybody found to be in contravention of the order shall be liable to a fine of K50,000.

The depot has been idle for about five years, rendering it almost useless.