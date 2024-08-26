In a call to action, President Lazarus Chakwera has urged the newly appointed High Court Judges to embody the principles of effectiveness, fairness, and integrity, stressing that their role is crucial in upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the rights of all Malawians.

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed judges took place at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe today. The newly appointed judges include Justice Kondwani Banda, Justice Madalitso Chimwaza, Justice Trouble Kalua, and Justice Edna Bodole.

In his remarks, Chakwera highlighted the need for the judges to meet the high standards required for their responsibilities.

Chakwera said, “Safeguard your minds, and ensure that your experience, integrity, and professionalism align with the expectations of your roles.”

In her remarks, Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba, said that the constitutional authority grants the President to appoint judges citing 111(2) of the Constitution of Malawi.

On his part, Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda indicated that he is confident that the newly appointed judges will fulfill their duties efficiently.