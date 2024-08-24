FCB Nyasa Big Bullets are out of the CAF Champions League following a 2-0 loss at the hands of Red Arrows FC in the second leg of the first preliminary round match at Heroes Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A draw would have been enough for the Malawi champions, having won the first leg 2-1 at Bingu National Stadium last Sunday.

However, they had work to do, frustrating the hosts, who are always tough at home.

Two second-half goals from the hosts completely dashed Bullets’ hopes of advancing to the final qualifying round, where TP Mazembe was awaiting.

What happened…

Pasuwa deployed two defending midfielders in the name of Lloyd Aaron and Yankho Singo while Stanley Billiat replaced Maxwell Phodo.

The visitors created the first goal-scoring opportunity in the 8th minute through Precious Sambani, who released a powerful shot outside the penalty box to force Charles Kalumba to make the first save.

From there, the hosts took control of the match with their passing game, and they had three corner kicks within the space of five minutes, but Richard Chimbamba rose to the occasion with important saves.

In the 16th minute, Bullets had a chance to pounce on the hosts when Kalumba lost the ball to Precious Phiri, who, instead of shooting, played the ball to Babatunde Adepoju, who was completely offside.

With 19 minutes played on the clock, the game was now hitting up as Arrows increased their intensity while Bullets added more numbers in their defensive zone to protect their area.

However, the hosts should have scored in the 20th minute when Godfrey Ngwenya rounded off Sambani and Nickson Nyasulu before making his way into the box, but his shot was well saved by Chimbamba.

Chimbamba was very alert and made another important save in the 24th minute to deny Ngwenya from scoring after Bullets’ defence ball-watched a cross from Paul Katema.

Bullets had a chance in the 31st minute through Willard who shot wide after he was set up by Billiat.

At the other end, Ricky Banda made a brilliant run into Bullets’ half in the 35th minute before releasing a thunderous shot that missed Chimbamba’s upright with an inch.

Chimbamba was called into action again in the 37th minute when he denied Derrick Bulaya from scoring with a brilliant save.

At this moment, Chisi Mbewe’s charges were pressing with pace by using the right flank where they added more numbers to keep Bullets defenders at bay.

But it was Aaron who came close to giving us a lead in the 42nd minute when he made an excellent run into the box, and as he was about to shoot, he was brought down by Michee Malonga, but the referee waved play on to the disappointment of Pasuwa’s led technical panel.

In the additional minutes, Banda, who was causing havoc to Bullets’ back four, had a chance to make a breakthrough when he produced a very powerful header that forced Chimbamba into making another important save for a corner kick which he easily handled.

After the recess, the hosts pushed for a goal, and they should have had one in the 47th minute when Ngwenya’s header hit the post, and from the rebound, Nyasulu arrived on time to rescue Bullets from conceding a goal.

Bullets played too deep, and they invited more pressure from the hosts, who should have had a goal or two in the 51st minute and 53rd minute through Banda, whose efforts missed Chimbamba’s goalmouth with an inch.

Banda was at it again as he saw his goal-bound shot deflected straight into the arms of Chimbamba in the 57th minute of the contest.

Sensing danger, Pasuwa brought in Blessings Mpokera for Willard in the 60th minute to try to regain control of the midfield, which was in the hands of the hosts, while Angel Lubamba came in for Bulaya.

It was now Arrows vs Chimbamba as the shot-stopper produced a save in the 62nd minute, denying Banda from scoring from his powerful shot on the edge of the penalty box.

The more Bullets defended too deep, the more Arrows pressed in numbers in a desperate bid for a goal knowing that only a goal was enough to send them through to the next round after they scored a goal away from home last Sunday.

Indeed, they had to rely on a penalty in the 65th minute. Nyasulu was judged to have brought down Ngwenya inside the penalty box. The referee wasted no time in awarding them a penalty which was scored by Yusuf Phiri, 1-0.

This goal was a wake-up call to Bullets, who were now keeping possession and moved into the offensive zone with the intent, but they couldn’t open the four-man defensive wall for the hosts, and eventually, they dropped again, allowing the Zambian champions to find their rhythm again.

In the 68th minute, Banda made another run before sending an inviting cross into the box but Chimbamba was very alert with an important intervention. Pasuwa then brought in Ephraim Kondowe for Billiat.

Despite having an advantage, Arrows maintained their aggressiveness, and they nearly dashed Bullets’ hopes of making a comeback in the 73rd minute when Ngwenya played a through ball to Allasane Diarra, who failed to tap in from a close range when Chimbamba was already beaten in the line of duty.

With 12 minutes left to play, Yusuf Phiri and Ngwenya were replaced by Thomas Zulu and Anthony Shipanuka. This was a tactical change as Mbewe added another defensive midfielder to kill off the game.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 85th minute through Katema who tapped in a cross from the left side of the field, 2-0. This second goal needed Bullets to score at least a goal to force the match to penalties.

There was a last-minute change for Pasuwa, who brought in Chikumbutso Salima for Precious Phiri.

Salima had a last chance in the additional minutes when he made his way to the right flank, but his cross was poorly taken, and this completely ended Bullets’s hope of scoring a goal to exit the competition with a 3-2 aggregate defeat at the hand of the Zambian champions.

Bullets will now switch their focus to Wednesday’s TNM Super League match against Creck Sporting Club at Kamuzu Stadium.