Fourteen-year-old Loveness Mtambo, a standout student from Ekwendeni Primary School, has been awarded a prestigious scholarship and cash prize for her exceptional performance in the recent Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) exams.

Loveness excelled in the exams, scoring an A in every subject and emerging as the overall top student. The Rose Scholarship, sponsored by Kings Foundation Private Schools, will cover her education from Form One to Form Four at the esteemed Rose Academy in Lilongwe.

In addition to the scholarship, Loveness received MK300,000 to congratulate and motivate her. Kings Foundation believes that providing her with a supportive learning environment and access to an institution known for producing excellent results will significantly enhance her chances of success in life.

This noble gesture highlights the importance of empowering young minds and fostering academic excellence.