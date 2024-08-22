In a move that has shocked many fans, James Chitsonga, popularly known as Jay Jay Cee, a prominent figure in the local music scene, has announced his departure from Mabilinganya Empire. The musical group was formed by the late Mafunyeta.

The musician, who joined the group in 2013, shared the news on social media, emphasizing that the decision was a necessary step in his personal and professional journey.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Mabilinganya Empire for the opportunity they provided him, stating that they became family and played a pivotal role in his musical development.

The “Jangiriya” hitmaker joined Mabilinganya after his MSCE, seeking a platform to showcase his talent. He quickly became a vital member of the group, recording numerous songs and gaining significant recognition within the local music scene.

His dedication was evident when he was even voted the leader of the group at one point.

While Jay Jay Cee acknowledged that the news may come as a surprise to fans, he assured them that there is no animosity involved in the decision. He emphasized that this is simply a natural progression in his career, and he remains committed to his music.

Commenting on the development, one of the Mabilinganya representatives, Dotolo, said they have welcomed the news with good manners.

“This signifies that Jay Jay Cee has grown. We don’t have any bad feelings towards him. During his time with Mabilinganya, he has been loyal and very hard-working. We wish him well,” he said.

He added that so far two artists have demanded a split with the crew, including Don Gogo, formerly known as Mady P.