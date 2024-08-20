The Blantyre District Health Office (DHO), in collaboration with authorities at Chileka International Airport, has enhanced screening for Mpox (formerly known as Monkeypox) after recording one case in the city.

In a statement, Gift Kawalazira, Director of Health Services for Blantyre DHO, announced that all travellers passing through the airport will undergo compulsory Mpox screening, effective August 5th, 2024.

“The Blantyre DHO urges all travellers to cooperate with the exercise by checking in early to facilitate a smooth process,” the statement reads. “Travelers will be subjected to body temperature checks, health assessments, and completion of health declaration forms.”

Kawalazira explained that the exercise aims to detect and prevent the spread of Mpox among the population, following the diagnosis of one person with the disease. The Blantyre DHO, in collaboration with other stakeholders, is closely monitoring the situation.

Mpox is a viral zoonotic disease that has affected over 50,000 people globally, with over 17,000 suspected cases in Africa. It was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organization (WHO) in July 2022.

Mpox is spread through direct contact with body fluids from infected individuals. Its signs and symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, general body pain, and a generalized body rash. Individuals with such symptoms are encouraged to report to their nearest health facilities and avoid direct contact with others.